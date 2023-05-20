CSOs decry worsening inequalities, dwindling public service delivery in Malawi

By Maravipost Reporter

Seventeen Civil Society Organisations, under National Advocacy Platform (NAP), have affirmatively observed that there is a mismatch between Malawi’s ruling Tonse Alliance’s pre-election promises and the current state of affairs.

The CSOs also observed President Dr Lazarus Chakwera-led administration’s efforts are far from convincing Malawians to sustain hope and trust they bestowed in the Tonse Alliance government through their vote.

Kondowe (in blue tie), Amanda Manjoro (lady) and Robert Nkwezalamba during the presser

Speaking during a press briefing centering around governance and human rights in Lilongwe, NAP Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe advised the current administration to undertake deliberate and concrete actions beyond political rhetoric.

Kondowe, who is also the National Coordinator of Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC), said the political war rhetoric and the blame game on matters that were already known before the 2020 fresh Presidential elections impair government from investing its positive energies on the right things.

“We, the undersigned CSOs, collectively and in pursuit of a just as well sound governing society, implore Tonse government to step up its commitment toward the realization of a Malawi that works for all,” said Kondowe.

The presser on the state of governance and human rights follows the one they had on 21st March 2021, which had analyzed the lived realities of Malawi 21 months into government by Tonse Alliance.

Kondowe therefore said after reviewing the state of governance in Malawi years after the election of the current administration, there is growing inequalities and dwindling of public service delivery, slow progress on the public sector reforms, lack of Judicial accountability, land grabbing crisis, human rights violations and lack of enforcement of environment, climate change and disaster risk management laws, among others.

Gender activist, Barbara Banda observed that Malawi continues to be a land of inequalities with public service delivery (in health, education, WASH, extractive industry) further dwindling.

“The situation is worsened by the high cost of goods and services due to high inflation and scarcity of fuel.

“The unpredictability of availability of foreign currency further sends shocks to the private sector and the cross-border traders’ investment and generally serves as an impediment to any potential economic growth and improved wellbeing of people,” said Banda, who is also the National Coordinator for NGO Gender Coordination Network.

On his part, Executive Director at Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency, Willy Kambwandira said National Advocacy Platform recognizes efforts government has registered in the fight against corruption amongst them being the creation and establishment of Financial Crimes Court and the subsequent appointment of judges for the division and amendment of Section 42 of the Corrupt Practices Act, which removed the requirement for prior consent from the Director of Public Prosecution.

“Despite these efforts, NAP observes that the ongoing efforts are still inadequate to meaningfully fight corruption.

“The situation is further worsened by the limited sense of urgency of the Judiciary to expeditiously conclude the cases.

He further said there is lack of enforcement mechanisms for the implementation of the Public Officers (Declaration of Assets, Liabilities and Business Interest) Act 2013.

Kambwandira then called for expeditious promulgation of the confiscation legal framework for effective and transparent management of the Confiscation Fund.

“There is need for periodic review of the declared assets by public officers as required under the Declaration of Assets Function as well as enforcement of the penalties for non-compliance.

“The Anti-corruption Bureau in conjunction with other stakeholders including CSOs must cooperate to develop guidelines for lifestyle audits,” said Kambwandira.

He also said government departments and agencies must fast-truck the institutionalization of the integrity committees and ensure that they are functional.

The statement was endorsed by 20 CSOs including the National Advocacy Platform are Human Rights Defenders Coalition, Malawi Economic Justice Network, Center for Human Rights and Rehabilitation, Tilitonse Foundation, Malawi Health Equity Network, Human Rights Consultative Committee and Water and Environmental Sanitation Network.

