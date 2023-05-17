D Day for FDH bank cup in central region

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-After a successful first round in the prestigious FDH Bank cup in the central region last week on Wednesday May 17, 2023 is a deciding day as to whose account will be debited with MK700,000 at FDH bank.

The five teams have chances to qualify into the national level of the cup as they tussle in different venues across the region.

A win to any team would see them going through to the national level and join the 16 TNM Superleague teams.

The paratroopers from Salima Airborne Rangers FC host the rookies Carotyte Salima FC in a Salima derby at the Airborne ground as Santhe ADMARC FC host Support Battalion FC at Santhe ground.

Kamuzu Barracks sports ground is anticipated to host the junior Lilongwe derby involving Kamuzu Barracks RSV FC and Silver Strikers RSV FC who were seeded in the first round.

The highly spirited Leyman Panthers FC host the Area 24 based team who are also enjoying good league form Kawinga FC at Kalambo while another seeded side Mbabvi United FC host Ngolowindo FC at Mbabvi ground in another fascinating battle.

Kamuzu Barracks RSV FC, Airborne Rangers FC and Kawinga FC will be aiming at reaching the national level back to back after meeting the climax level in 2022 edition.

Other teams who reached the highest level from Central Region were Ngwanje FC who lost to Moyale Barracks FC in round of 32 and Extreme FC who went far as semi- finals and lost 2-1 to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets RSV FC in Blantyre.

So far 19 goals have been scored in the region with Lumbani Mkandawire currently topping the goal scorers sheet with two goals.

Three games were decided through post match penalties after they ended in stalemate at regulation time in the first round last Wednesday; Kamuzu Barracks RSV 1(5)-1(4) St Gabriel Zitha, Carotyte Salima FC 0(4)-1(3) Kamba FC, and Mchinji Strikers FC 2(2)-2(4) Airborne Rangers FC.

Apart from transacting through FDH Bank pakhomo the five teams who make it into the national level will also receive playing jerseys from Our Bank, Our Future, Grow with us bank FDH the proud sponsor of the prestigious cup.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC are the 2022 FDH Bank Cup defending champions after defeating their junior team Bullets RSV FC in the last edition.