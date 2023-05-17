Kavina Trophy to unearth Dowa sports talent

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE -(MaraviPost)-The coming in of the Champions Stadium and the MK13 million King Kavina Trophy is expected to highly contribute in the development of the sport in the farming district, Dowa.

Traditional Authority (T.A) Mponela Isaac Chakhaza has made the remarks days after King Msaiwale Kavina launched the trophy.

Chakhaza believes the trophy and the facility would encourage the youths in the area to work hard and produce teams that will end up playing in major leagues starting at district, region and elite level.

He added the youths are motivated seeing teams with big names such as FCB Nyasa Big Bullets RSV FC, Silver Strikers FC, Kamuzu Barracks FC playing at the facility.

“The trophy and the facility will play a great role in developing the sport in the district, let me hail Msaiwale Kavina for the initiative. It’s rare in the country to have such people with great minds”, he said.

Central Region Football Association General Secretary Bernard Harawa said,such initiatives are the reason why the region dominates in the sport development in the country.

First games of the trophy kick off this coming weekend as MP Roma host Namwiri FC on Saturday 20th May, and on Sunday Madisi United FC lock horns with Tchawale City.

All games are expected to kick off from 14:30 hours and entry is MK500.

The 32 teams including, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve FC, Silver Strikers Reserve FC, Kamuzu Barracks RSV FC, Baka City, Mayamiko Stars FC and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers RSV FC will play it on knock out basis.