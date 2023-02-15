Dedza South legislator Onani warns constituents on theft during projects

By Horace Tebulo

DEDZA-(MaraviPost)-Lawmaker for Dedza South Constituency Ishmael Onani has stressed the need for Malawians to be vigilant in resisting vandalism and theft of construction materials of different projects to ensure that they are sustainable.

Onani was speaking on Monday during the official launch of the 89 million Kwacha Madzumbi Health Post to be constructed under the Government to Enable Service Delivery (GESD) funds.

He observed that once completed, the facility will among others address long distances that people in the area walk to the nearest Dzindebvu and Chikuse health centers.

“The biggest obstacle that people were facing was covering a 15 kilometer distance to a nearby health post. I have alerted the people here to own this project and ensure that they report any illegal dealings during the construction,” said Onani.

The lawmaker stressed on the need for community structures in the area to intensify security checks so as to ensure that construction materials are not stolen.

Speaking whilst promising to enhance security to the site, Kasumbu Area Development Committee (ADC) chairperson Alfred Nyangu welcomed the initiative describing it as a reflection to their Village Action Plans.

Lawmaker for Dedza South Constituency Ishmael Onani in the middle

“People around this area have been waiting for a health post as women used to die on their way to the hospital. As duty bearers we will keep our eyes wide open so that no one tampers with cement, lime, iron sheets and other construction materials,” said Nyangu.

Once completed, Madzumbi Health Post will among others reduce pressure at the nearest Dzindebvu Health Centre as it is currently serving an approximate population of 30 000 people.

