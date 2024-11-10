“Dismiss Chithyola Banda, Tchereni for Malawi’s economic mess”-Activists tell Chakwera

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s governance-focused group Concerned Citizens has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to swiftly fire Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola Banda and Treasury Secretary Betchani Tcheleni due to the current economic crisis.

The grouping claims that Chithyola Banda and Tchereni have failed to alleviate Malawi’s worsening economic crisis.

The grouping’s leader Edward Kambanje observed the economic downturn, citing surging inflation, ongoing fuel shortages, and a sharp increase in the cost of living.

Kambanje however attributed economic challenges to Chithyola Banda’s lack of experience and limited network beyond the Finance Ministry, which he believes has hindered effective economic management.

Kambanje also criticized Prof. Tcheleni, stating that while he frequently comments on economic issues on social media, his words have yet to lead to real solutions for Malawi’s challenges.

The group has given President Chakwera a two-week deadline to make leadership changes, warning of a peaceful protest at Capital Hill if no action is taken.

Both Banda and Tcheleni asked for more time to comment.

Betchani Tchereni is a Malawian economist and pundit who provides opinions on economic issues.

While Chithyola Banda was entangled into former organisation Chanansi Foundation’s funds mismanagement from Global Funds.