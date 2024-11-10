Russia-Africa partnership under scrutiny: Draft joint statement for on-going forum sparks concerns over neocolonialism, deceit

Malawi and other African countries have inaugurated the first-ever Ministerial Conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Sochi, Russia, amid headlines about the gathering not just being about strengthening bilateral ties.

A joint statement drafted by Malawi and other African countries for the summit has raised eyebrows, with claims of cooperation which pro-democracy supporters argue are “misleading” or “downright false”.

This two-day gathering, which started on Sunday, organised by Roscongress Foundation seeks to implement decisions made at the 2023 summit and strengthen cooperation between Russia and African nations across various sectors, a partnership many pro-democracy enthusiasts see as more transactional for Russia’s benefit.

These include politics, security, economics, science, technology, culture, and humanitarian affairs.

“The Ministerial Conference of the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum is an important initiative that aims to intensify comprehensive cooperation between Russia and African countries in all its dimensions,” said Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the Russian President.

Kobyakov stressed the importance of the declaration adopted at the 2023 Russia-Africa Summit, which established a new dialogue format for regular meetings to exchange views on ways to implement the agreements reached with the countries of the African continent.

“We firmly believe that the Ministerial Conference in Sochi will be an important step in developing cooperation between Russia and Africa.”

Key figures from both Russia and Africa are attenting the forum, including heads of relevant African ministries and integration associations, representatives of Russian and African businesses, government agencies, financial institutions, public and scientific circles, as well as leading Russian and foreign experts and media representatives.

Russia-Africa Summit pledges fight against neo-colonialism

In a draft joint statement planned for release during the gathering, the Russia-Africa Forum reaffirmed its commitment to a joint struggle against “any manifestation of neo-colonialism, violent and non-violent forms of exploitation of the resources of sovereign states and peoples”, saying they “intend to complete the process of genuine de-colonisation under the UN leadership and in line with the provisions of its Charter.”

The statement also commends the measures taken by the Russian Federation to assist counterterrorist efforts on the African continent, including the training of military personnel, law enforcement and judicial officials.

However, critics point out the hypocrisy in Russia’s words, particularly when it comes to neocolonialism.

Andrea Ngombet, a Congolese human rights activist and executive director of France-based Sassoufit Collective, said in an interview that Russia, which is a European colonial superpower, has and still dominates various nations, especially in the Caucasus and central and far East Asia, while continuing to mislead African countries with its anti-democratic rhetoric.

He said countries in Africa that are aligned with Russia are neither safer nor richer.

“In fact, they are mostly on the brink of collapse, and human rights violations, such as the Massacre in Moura, northern Mali, remind us of the predatory and colonial nature of Russia’s cooperation.

Malawi and other African countries’ problems are intertwined with the world, and while fostering an African perspective to solve them, they must remain connected to the betterment of humankind,” Ngombet said.

Another contentious issue is Russia’s “counterterrorist” activities in Africa

While they claim to be fighting extremism, some argue that their methods are more about expanding their influence than combating terrorism.

“Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and the reinforcement of authoritarian regimes within Africa using misinformation and désinformation are a denial of African solutions to African problems.

While they denounce Western powers for exploiting Africa, Russia’s own actions on the continent have been questionable.

Their praise for “universal norms” in conflict resolution also rings hollow, given their involvement in various global conflicts,” Ngombet added.

Additionally, the Forum statement recognises the importance of ensuring food security and nutrition and promoting agricultural efficiency, and encourage further cooperation in these areas. It further welcomes the initiative of the Russian Federation to hold an international Food Safety Conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 2025, with the participation of line agencies of the Russian Federation and African states, major Russian suppliers of food and fertilisers, experts in agriculture and scientists.

It further takes note of the implementation of the initiative of the President of Russia, Vladmir Putin, put forward during the second Russia-Africa Summit to donate grain to the neediest countries in Africa. But Russia’s boast about ensuring food safety has been challenged, as it is seen as a major contributor to the global grain supply crisis. In 2022, they supplied 11.5 million tons of grain to Africa, but this was insufficient considering the impact of their actions on global food security as a result of its aggression against Ukraine.

The Forum has also welcomed the strengthening of ties between Russian and African media, the launch of the Russian media bureaus on the African continent and the implementatoon of the relevant educational programmes for journalists from Africa.

So far, several African countries such as Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Senegal, and Zambia, among others, have had their journalists taking part in these programmes.

Areas of Contention from the draft statement

Neocolonialism: Russia’s criticism of Western powers while engaging in similar practices

Russia’s criticism of Western powers while engaging in similar practices Conflict Resolution: Russia’s praise for “universal norms” despite their involvement in global conflicts

Russia’s praise for “universal norms” despite their involvement in global conflicts Counterterrorism: Russia’s motives in Africa, expanding influence vs. combating extremism

Russia’s motives in Africa, expanding influence vs. combating extremism Food Safety: Russia’s role in the global grain supply crisis despite boasting about food aid

It’s clear that the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum has its work cut out, navigating these complex issues and reconciling words with actions.

Its continued aggression against Ukraine is also a key point of contention against its claims of seeking peace.

And an investigation by French publication, Le Monde titled “Shell companies, ghost ships and secret traders: How Russia circumvents Western oil sanctions”, released late October reveals shocking details of Russia’s involvement in trading scheme that raises millions of dollars to finance Moscow’s war machine launched against Ukraine, with each trade helping to weaken the West’s sanctions policy aimed at draining the Kremlin’s resources.

Russia-Africa Relations after Sochi 2019

Russia has been nurturing its relationship with Africa since the Soviet era, and this partnership has gained significant momentum in recent years.

The 2019 Sochi Summit marked a pivotal moment, where Russia and Africa adopted a joint declaration outlining key objectives to elevate their relationship.

This comprehensive document highlighted priority areas for economic cooperation, resulting in 92 agreements, contracts, and memoranda of understanding worth U$12.5 billion.

The 2023 St. Petersburg Summit further solidified this commitment, emphasizing support for Africa’s independence, sovereignty, and sustainable collaboration.

The 74-point declaration covered various spheres, including dialogue partnership, political and legal cooperation, trade, economic cooperation, and scientific, technical, humanitarian, educational, cultural, sports, health, youth, and information cooperation.

Before these summits, Russia established 28 joint commissions with African countries to handle trade and economic matters.

These commissions coordinate projects and oversee implementations in Africa.

However, despite their efforts, none have reported completing infrastructure projects since the Soviet collapse in 1991.

Nuclear Energy Cooperation

Russia has pledged to address Africa’s energy deficiency, affecting over 800 million people. In Egypt, Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation is constructing the El Dabaa nuclear power plant, with a $25 billion loan covering 85% of the work.

Similar agreements have been signed with other African countries, including Algeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

South Africa’s 2015 nuclear power agreement with Russia was deemed unconstitutional due to lack of parliamentary approval.

Corruption allegations surrounding the deal further complicated matters. Despite these challenges, nuclear energy remains a vital component of Africa’s energy mix, with Russia positioning itself as a key partner.

Overall, Russia’s engagement with Africa is multifaceted, with a focus on economic cooperation, energy, and infrastructure development. While challenges persist, the partnership holds significant potential for growth and mutual benefit.