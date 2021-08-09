Last updated: 10 hours ago

Dolphins have returned to Lisbon’s Tagus River, prompting a new wave of tourism to see them. The pandemic led to reduced pollution in the area thanks to a drop in maritime traffic, making it a more hospitable environment for the marine mammals. Biologist and guide Ines Matado says she now sees dolphins much more frequently and has been sharing her knowledge with tourists on expeditions to see the animals.

Source: Africanews

