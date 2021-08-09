– Advertisement –

Egyptian authorities have moved the huge boat used by the pharaohs thousands of years ago to its new home.

The impressive ancient Egyptian boat from the time of the pharaohs was transported to its new home at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza.

The Great Boat of King Khufu which is more than 4,500 years old was discovered virtually intact in 1954.

Egyptian ancient boat
It was unearthed in the Great Pyramid in Giza, greater Cairo, which was constructed by King Khufu.

King Khufu is believed to have reigned between 2,589-2,566 BC and was known to the ancient Greeks as Cheops.

Ancient Egyptian boat
Authorities used heavy machinery to move the wooden boat to its new permanent display home.

The Museum in Giza is due to open this year near the Pyramids.

Egyptian boat
Egyptian authorities described the ship as a solar boat, built to allow the pharaoh to sail across the skies after his death.

The huge boat according to Egyptian officials ss “the largest and oldest” object made of wood in human history.

Egyptian lost city dating back over 3,400 years discovered

Source: Africafeeds.com

