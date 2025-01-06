DPP parliamentarian Sameer Suleiman faces libel charges

By Twink Jones Gadama

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Sameer Suleiman, a parliamentarian for Blantyre City South East constituency and member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), on charges of libel.

The warrant alleges that Suleiman posted a statement on social media between December 2024 and January 2025 that is defamatory to Richard Chimwendo Banda, Baba Malondera, and Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma.

Suleiman, known for his outspoken stance on various issues and his commitment to standing up for the truth, has been a vocal advocate for Malawians’ rights.

Recently, he made headlines for his firm stance on the availability of maize and fertilizer, which has been a major concern for many Malawians.

The warrant of arrest comes at a time when Suleiman has been under scrutiny from the ruling party. An MCP agent in Parliament, who also serves as the Speaker, recently wrote to Suleiman demanding an explanation for his surprise visit to the Smallholder Farmers’ Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRFM).

The Speaker’s move was seen as an attempt to intimidate Suleiman and silence his critical voice.

Suleiman’s critics argue that his social media post was reckless and irresponsible, and that it has caused harm to the reputations of the individuals mentioned.

However, his supporters claim that the charges are trumped up and that Suleiman is being targeted for his outspoken criticism of the government.

The case has sparked debate about the balance between free speech and defamation laws in Malawi. While some argue that individuals have a right to protection from false and damaging information, others claim that the libel laws are being used to silence critical voices and stifle dissent.

Meanwhile Suleiman has handed over himself to the police according to his lawyer Felix Tambulasi.