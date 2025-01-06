Former Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha Arrested by Lilongwe Police

By Twink Jones Gadama

Lilongwe police have arrested former Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha, who also serves as the deputy president of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Southern Region. Mwanamvekha’s lawyer, Kalekeni Kaphale, has expressed concerns over the charges, seeking clarification on certain aspects before the trial commences.

According to reports, Mwanamvekha’s arrest is linked to allegations of attempting to sabotage the Salima Sugar Company’s operations. However, Kaphale has dismissed these claims, stating that they are baseless and lack substance.

Sources close to the investigation have revealed that other high-ranking officials from the DPP administration are also expected to be summoned by the police for questioning. The development has sparked widespread speculation about the motivations behind Mwanamvekha’s arrest and the potential implications for the DPP.

