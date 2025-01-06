Opposition DPP Bigwigs Arrested in Politically Motivated Crackdown

By Twink Jones Gadama

In a move widely seen as a politically motivated crackdown, police in Lilongwe have arrested four high-ranking members of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), including Member of Parliament Joseph Mwanamveka. The arrests, which were confirmed by lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale, also include former Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) CEO Collins Magalasi, former Secretary to the President and Cabinet (SPC) Lloyd Muhara, and former secretary to Treasury Cliff Chiunda.

According to Kaphale, Mwanamveka and Chiunda are currently being held at Area 3 police station, while Muhara and Magalasi are giving statements to fiscal police at Area 6. While the police have yet to comment on the arrests, sources close to the matter suggest that the arrests are related to issues concerning the Greenbelt Initiative.

The Greenbelt Initiative, a brainchild of former President Peter Mutharika, aimed to boost agricultural production and improve food security in Malawi. However, the project has been dogged by controversy, with critics accusing the previous administration of mismanaging funds and failing to deliver on its promises.

The arrests of Mwanamveka, Magalasi, Muhara, and Chiunda have sparked widespread outrage, with many seeing the move as a blatant attempt to intimidate and silence the opposition. The DPP has been a vocal critic of the current administration, and the arrests are likely to be seen as a crackdown on dissent.

“This is a clear case of political persecution,” said a senior DPP official, who wished to remain anonymous. “The arrests are meant to intimidate us and silence our voices. But we will not be cowed. We will continue to speak out against injustice and fight for the rights of Malawians.”

The arrests have also raised concerns about the independence of the police and the judiciary. Many Malawians have expressed fears that the police and the courts are being used as tools to settle political scores.

“This is a dark day for Malawi,” said a civil society activist. “The arrests are a clear indication that we are sliding back into authoritarianism. We urge the authorities to respect the rights of all citizens and to refrain from using the police and the courts to persecute political opponents.”

As the drama unfolds, one thing is clear: the arrests of Mwanamveka, Magalasi, Muhara, and Chiunda have set the stage for a major showdown between the opposition and the government. The coming days and weeks will be crucial in determining the direction of Malawi’s democracy.

DPP Condemns Chakwera Regime’s ‘Tyranny’ Amid Intimidation and Arrests of Opposition Leaders

DPP demands apology for ‘Msonda’s malicious lies’ in strong press release

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has issued a scathing statement condemning the Chakwera regime’s “tyranny” and “intimidation” of opposition leaders. In a press release dated January 5, 2025, the DPP strongly denounced the ongoing arrests and harassment of its leaders, labeling the actions as “unacceptable” and “exposing the incompetence of this government.”

According to the DPP, the recent incident involving Honorable Chisale, where armed police in plain clothes descended on him at Blantyre Shoprite Mall, despite his prior visit to the Police headquarters, is a clear display of the “inhumane and unprofessional behavior” of the Malawi Police. The party expressed concern over the disregard for the rule of law, emphasizing that arrests should only be made with a valid warrant.

The DPP also highlighted the case of Honorable Namalomba, who was threatened with arrest while attending his aunt’s funeral, simply for excusing himself to attend a meeting with the Police. Other leaders, such as Hon Sameer Suleman and Hon Joseph Mwanamvekha, have faced similar intimidation and threats.

The party asserted that these acts of political intimidation and threats must stop, emphasizing that the Chakwera Government has failed in all aspects. The DPP stated that the people of Malawi are suffering from poverty, hunger, and the rising cost of basic necessities due to the “incompetent and corrupt government.”

The DPP accused the Chakwera administration of prioritizing personal interests through nepotism and fraud, adding that the government is aware that its time in power is limited. The party claimed that the government has lost the trust and support of the Malawian people and is seeking to silence all opposing and dissenting voices.

The statement concluded with a defiant tone, emphasizing that the DPP will continue to fight against the “clueless, incompetent, corrupt, nepotistic, cruel and oppressive government.” The party reiterated its commitment to liberating the people of Malawi from the Chakwera regime.

The DPP’s statement comes amid growing tensions between the opposition party and the ruling Tonse Alliance government. The development has sparked concerns about the state of democracy and human rights in Malawi.

In a related development, the DPP has been accused by some quarters of being responsible for the failures of the Tonse Alliance regime ¹. However, the DPP has maintained that it is the Chakwera administration’s incompetence and corruption that are to blame for the country’s woes.

Meanwhile Police have arrested Joseph Mwanamveka,Sameer Suleiman and other senior DPP officials according to Lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale.