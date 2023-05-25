Education Ministry engages Form 4 leavers to mentor primary school girls

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Ministry of Education is planning to engage 2,605 Form 4 leavers who will work as girls mentors in primary schools across the country.

Mphatso Nkuonera, the ministry’s Public Relations Officer, says government through Malawi Education Reform Programme (MERP) has already advanced in procuring services of a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) which will carry out the recruitment process of these Learner Mentors.

“We are not dealing with trained teachers in this programme because they will be recruited separately by government.

“What we are doing now is a different initiative and the two groups serve different roles,” he said.

Nkuonera also disclosed, “The the role model female teachers will be identified within the communities surrounding respective primary schools.

These mentors will not be on government payroll but an upkeep allowance will be provided as an incentive.”

World Bank, Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and the Malawi Government through Malawi Education Reform Programme (MERP) are said to be the main financiers of this initiative.

