CAIRO-(MaraviPost)-A man in his 40s allegedly stripped naked and walked around in an Egyptian Delta village to win a bet with a friend, local media reported.

The man refused any attempt to get covered by people in the village of Al Namana in the governorate of Al Sharkia, raising suspicions about his mentality and motives, a witness claimed.

“I saw the man without clothes like the day when his mother gave birth to him,” said Diaa Mohammed, a local grocer.

“Children gathered around him as he walked naked across the village. People thought he had been caught doing something immoral and had not enough time to put on his clothes,” Mohammed told Egyptian newspaper Al Watan.

“The scene was nauseating. He prevented anyone from covering him. He refused to put on any clothes,” added the witness.

Later, the alleged offender, a sheep trader, was seen receiving 25,000 Egyptian pounds (Dh5,831) purportedly from a person he had earlier made a bet with him to do the public exhibitionism, according to the report.

“He then sat down while still naked in front of his house, counting the money,” Mohammed said.“He is not a poor person,” Nabil Awwad, another resident of the village, said. “The perpetrator of this immoral act owns a flock of sheep worth thousands of pounds,” he told Egyptian news portal Masrawy.

“What struck our attention was that whenever we tried to cover him with clothes, he took them off, insisting to continue walking naked,” Awwad added.

The act forced the village’s shocked womenfolk to stay indoors, the portal said. There was no comment from local authorities on the reported incident that allegedly happened last Thursday.