LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s newly established safety firm Electrify Malawi has been commended for bringing out safety and security firms in one frontline role in serving the public.

Lilongwe City Council (LCC) Mayor Juliana Kaduya told the Electrify Malawi on Saturday, October 30, that the forum provide opportunity for linkages.

Kaduya therefore appealed to firms to expand their businesses whereby young graduates whom are idling will have something productive to do.

“This is the first ever safety and security show that happened in the country particularly in the city of Lilongwe. We have learnt that we have potential in safety and security firms that need to work together with quality service to the general public”, says Mayor Kaduya.

Echoing on the same, Malawi Police Service (MPS)’s Commissioner responsible for Central-West region, Peter Chasweka said the show gave the service to share experiences while strengthening linkages with security firms.

Synergy Malawi’s Brand Excutive Litiya Banda whose company participated the show lauded the organisers for exposing existing gaps on safety to the general public.

Banda says her firm exists to prioritize safety with quality products including Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) adding that such shows should always be held frequently.

Electrify Malawi’s Project Lead on Safety & Security Trade Show Caleb Bright Kawamba expressed gratitude that the expo achieved its intended purposes by linking firms with the general public.

“The expo aimed at creating a platform for safety and security service providers to interact directly with decision makers from various top-tier institutions, small businesses as well as individuals, to exhibit the various services and products they offer. No, we are proud achieving that,” lauds Kawamba.

The first ever safety and security trade show was held at the magnificent 5 star Umodzi Park in the capital Lilongwe focusing on commercial & Private security services such as guard security companies, money safety & security services including banks, mobile wallets, personal policy companies, property safety & security services such as insurance companies, health safety & security services such as medical insurance companies, and data & Information safety & Cyber security services, I.T companies as example.

