BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The self-acclaimed man of God prophet Austin Liabunya says he is in the kitchen preparing the next president of the country in the forthcoming elections.

“I am cooking the next president of Malawi,” said Liabunya through his official Facebook page.

According to Liabunya there will be no president elected in this country without him knowing.

“There can never be a President in this country of Malawi behind my back. Forget it. And God will prove it,” challenged Liabunya.

However he was quick to warn people to avoid misquoting him saying he is just an oracle of God but he has said what he said.

Liabunya has been predicting that the country’s vice president Saulos Chilima will succeed President Lazarus Chakwera in the next elections.

This comes as there is battle for supremacy in Tonse government particularly Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which want to control alliance leadership affairs.

