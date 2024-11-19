“Expedite agriculture loans”-Chakwera tells NEEF

By Wanangwa Tembo



KASUNGU-(MANA)-President Lazarus Chakwera has asked the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) to expedite the disbursement of agricultural loans to applicants so that they buy farm inputs in good time.

The President made the remarks on Monday at Chilowamatambe Trading Centre in Kasungu South East Constituency.

Chakwera said Kasungu is known for its agricultural activities, stating the NEEF loans will boost capital for production of crops including maize.

“I’m aware that the people of Kasungu have done so well in paying back the loans. These are the people that deserve to get more because they remember to pay back.

“The rains are here. Let’s expedite the disbursement of the loans,” he said.

Chakwera said government is also promoting irrigation farming to mitigate food shortages while on the other hand distributing relief maize to hunger stricken families.

In her remarks, Vice President for Malawi Congress Party, Catherine Gotani Hara said districts like Kasungu contribute a lot in the generation of forex through farming hence must be given more loans.

She challenged the electorate to register and vote in large numbers to sustain the Chakwera regime which she said has revitalised agriculture to required standards.

Speaking earlier, Member of Parliament for Kasungu South East, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda thanked government for the relief maize which is expected to benefit at least 43, 208 families in the district.

In March this year, President Chakwera declared a State of Disaster in 23 of the country’s 28 districts including Kasungu following the El Nino weather phenomenon which affected produce