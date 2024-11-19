Why Dr Kabambe shamelessly beat UTM old guards Kaliati, Kambala, Chilima’s boy shadow Mtumbuka?

By John Michael Sulumba

The UTM Delegate Elective Conference has sparked widespread debate, particularly with the unexpected election of Dr. Dalitso Kabambe as the party’s President.

However, if we take a closer look at the dynamics leading to this outcome, it becomes clear why Kabambe’s victory, while surprising on the surface, makes perfect sense. Here’s why I am surprised that you are surprised:

Patricia Kaliati: Misplaced Ambition

Patricia Kaliati’s decision to run for the presidency was both bold and puzzling. As the long-serving Secretary General, she had a stronghold in that role. However, her presidential campaign failed to offer fresh or realistic solutions to Malawi’s crises. Her promise to lower fertilizer prices to K28,000, in a market where prices soar above K100,000, reminded voters of the unfulfilled promises of the Tonse Alliance. It’s no surprise she lost—she played to her weaknesses rather than her strengths. What’s surprising is that people expected her to win with such a lackluster campaign.

Mathews Mtumbuka: Living in the Shadow of Saulos Chilima

Mathews Mtumbuka’s campaign suffered from an identity crisis. He banked heavily on his close association with the late Dr. Saulos Chilima, but this was a flawed strategy. He was not his own man! He ought to have articulated his own vision as a leader. While his academic qualifications and professional experience were notable, his inability to articulate clear, innovative solutions to Malawi’s challenges might have left voters/delegates unconvinced. I am sure that voters were looking for a leader with independent ideas, not someone riding on the coattails of the party’s fallen hero. People sought a leader with fresh ideas and a distinct personality. Thus, his inability to step out of Chilima’s shadow and present a compelling vision for Malawi left him exposed. If his entire campaign was built on “I was Chilima’s close friend,” why are we surprised that he lost? People wanted to hear Mathews Mtumbuka’s solutions, not Chilima’s echo. Newton Kambala: The uninspiring and mundane Business man.

His long-standing narrative as a businessman uninterested in the top job worked against him. His mundane personality and lack of charisma were significant drawbacks. In a political climate that demands visionary leadership, his inability to energize or inspire the electorate left him out of the race. If his campaign lacked fire, why are people surprised that voters looked elsewhere for leadership?

Dalitso Kabambe: The Pragmatic Economist

Analysis of Dr. Dalitso Kabambe’s Landslide Victory

Now, here’s where the real surprise lies—or doesn’t. Dr. Dalitso Kabambe entered the race as a former Reserve Bank Governor, who brought a wealth of expertise in economic policy, which resonated with delegates amid Malawi’s severe economic challenges. At a time when Malawi is grappling with its worst economic crisis which has left the populace hurting, I think Kabambe’s focus on pragmatic, evidence-based economic policies resonated deeply with the electorate. While his public speaking skills may not dazzle, his ability to present clear, practical solutions to Malawi’s economic woes set him apart. Voters are desperate for stability and competence, and Kabambe offered just that. Kabambe’s outsider status may have also worked in his favour, presenting him as a fresh alternative untainted by past political failures. Why are we surprised that a technocrat with solutions won in a crisis-ridden context?

Key Takeaways:

Delegates prioritized substance over personality. With Malawi facing dire economic challenges, the election results indicate a shift towards pragmatic leadership focused on solutions rather than political rhetoric. Experience within the party was not a guarantee of success. Kabambe’s victory underscores that voters are open to new faces if they bring fresh ideas and expertise. The surprise surrounding Kabambe’s victory seems to stem from an overestimation of party loyalty and underestimation of voters’ priorities. UTM delegates were not interested in recycling old faces or empty rhetoric; they wanted someone who could address the immediate economic challenges head-on. Kabambe, despite being an outsider, fit the bill. UTM’s future trajectory will depend heavily on Kabambe’s ability to deliver as a party leader. He needs to unite and energise the party! While his economic policies resonated during the campaign, the real challenge will be to build a team that can help him sell his vision to the grassroots!

This election was not about personality or long-standing loyalty to the party. It was about solutions. Delegates made a rational choice by electing a candidate who could speak to Malawi’s most pressing needs.

So, while many are surprised by the outcome, I’m surprised that they didn’t see it coming. What do you think—did UTM delegates make the right choice? Share your thoughts!

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of The author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor