Partisan Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara Defends Dual Role, Citing Constitutional Silence

By Twink Jones Gadama

Partisan Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara has reaffirmed her commitment to maintaining the independence of the office, despite serving as both Speaker and First Deputy President of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Speaking on the sidelines of Parliament Week in Lilongwe, Hara emphasized that the Constitution does not explicitly address this dual role, as long as she upholds impartiality in her duties.

As the first female Speaker of Parliament, Hara has been at the helm since June 2019, bringing a wealth of experience from her background in politics and international development.

Her stance on this issue underscores the importance of checks and balances in Malawi’s governance system.

“The Constitution remains silent on this matter,” Hara stated, “and I am committed to maintaining impartiality in my duties as Speaker.” This assurance comes amidst concerns that her dual role might compromise the independence of the office.

As chairman during debates in the House of Commons, the Speaker plays a crucial role in ensuring that MPs are heard and that rules are observed.

This position demands a delicate balance between party affiliations and the need to maintain neutrality.

The launch of Parliament Week aims to raise awareness about the functions and operations of Parliament, promoting transparency and accountability in governance.

This event provides a platform for citizens to engage with their elected representatives and understand the legislative process.

Catherine Gotani Hara’s experience spans various roles, including Programme Officer for the UK’s Department of International Development and Deputy Minister of Transport and Public Infrastructure.

Her leadership in the MCP and commitment to impartiality will be closely watched as Malawi navigates its governance landscape.

Speaker Hara’s defense of her dual role highlights the complexities of Malawi’s governance system.

As the country moves forward, the interplay between party politics and institutional independence will remain a critical aspect of its democratic development.

However a human rights activist Pastor Moses Shumba dismissed Hara’s claim of impartiality in Parliament.

“Madam speaker should be ashamed for telling lies,everyone knows that she has never been impartial in Parliament,” said pastor shumba.