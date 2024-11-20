Chakwera hails Global fund for humanitarian aid

By Sheminah Nkhoma

LILONGWE-(MANA)-President Lazarus Chakwera has expressed gratitude to Global Fund for humanitarian support they provide saying it is a valuable partner to Malawi.

Speaking on Tuesday during the official opening of the 52nd Global Fund Board meeting, at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC), Chakwera said Malawi appreciates the impact of the work which Global Fund is doing.

He said that Malawians have been able to access free medical services in public hospitals due to the partnership between Malawi and the Global Fund.

“Global Fund, has dedicated its funds to combating HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria this shows the significant role it has played in Malawi’s healthcare progress,” said Chakwera.

He further said, that during natural disasters which affected the country, Global Fund was there to provide all necessary assistance to the affected victims.

In her remarks, Chairperson for Global Fund Board, Roslyn Morauta said there is a need for more efforts to defeat HIV, TB and Malaria.

Morauta stated that, despite countries facing various challenges such as natural disasters, they have made significant progress in addressing critical health issues.

“We have to commit ourselves in the fight against HIV, TB and Malaria so that we have a free generation,” said Morauta.

On his part, Assistant Director-General for Universal Health Coverage, Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases at the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Jérôme Salomon, highlighted the importance of building partnerships as funding becomes increasingly scarce due to global economic challenges.

“It is important for countries to be sharing stories in combating diseases, as it helps to build resilient communities,” he said.

At the meeting President Chakwera toured pavilions, showcasing various impactful projects that have received support from the Global Fund.

Malawi and Global Fund have been in a relationship since 2003