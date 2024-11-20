Chakwera reaffirms commitment to eradicating major diseases

By Rosalia Kapiri



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera has emphasized the importance of continued vigilance and commitment in the fight against three major diseases that threaten public health in Malawi and across Africa: malaria, tuberculosis (TB), and HIV/AIDS.

Speaking on Tuesday evening at the Presidential Global Fund Dinner held at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, the President highlighted the progress made in combating these diseases but stressed that further efforts are required to achieve their full eradication.

“While significant strides have been made, the battle against these diseases is far from over. We must remain vigilant, committed, and focused on a future free from the burden of malaria, TB, and HIV/AIDS,” he said.

“We are grateful to the Global Fund for its continued support. This partnership has been instrumental in turning the tide against these diseases,” Chakwera added, welcoming the Global Fund Board to the country and recognizing their crucial investments in healthcare.

The President noted that Malaria, TB, and HIV/AIDS continue to pose significant health challenges in Africa, with these diseases collectively accounting for millions of cases and deaths each year.

According to President Chakwera, malaria alone affects over 200 million people in Africa annually, accounting for more than 90% of the world’s total cases, with high mortality rates, particularly among children and pregnant women.

Chakwera underscored the necessity of global unity and perseverance in tackling these diseases, saying, “These challenges require a grand strategy, one that is built on collaboration, unity, and determination.”

President Chakwera expressed deep appreciation for the partnership between Malawi and the Global Fund, which he credited with playing a pivotal role in the country’s fight against these health threats.

In her remarks, Global Fund Chairperson, Roslyn Morauta praised Malawi’s leadership in addressing the three major diseases noting that the Global Fund’s partnership with Malawi spans over two decades and has led to positive changes in the country’s healthcare landscape.

“Malawi’s commitment to combating HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria is a beacon of hope for the region.

The partnership between Malawi and the Global Fund has been critical in achieving the progress we’ve seen, and we look forward to continuing our collaborative work,” Morauta said.

Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, also addressed the gathering, expressing her gratitude for the continued support from international partners.

She highlighted the role of the First Lady, Monica Chakwera, in advancing the national health agenda and supporting efforts to reduce the impact of these diseases.

The dinner, which brought together key stakeholders in the fight against these diseases, marked the 52nd Global Fund Board Meeting which is being held in Malawi.

As the Global Fund Board Meeting continues in the country, the focus remains on reaffirming commitments to global health goals and tackling the challenges that remain.

Source: MANA