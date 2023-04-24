FAM told to offer Mabedi expatriate benefits for Flames’ good results

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The National Football Coaches Association (NFCA) has asked Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to provide newly appointed Flames caretaker coach Patrick Mabedi with all the benefits that previous expatriate coaches were getting.

On Saturday, April 22, FAM appointed Mabedi to lead the Flames up to September 2023 in readiness for COSAFA games in South Africa next month and two AFCON Qualifying matches of Guinea and Ethiopia to be played in June and September.

NFCA General Secretary, Davie Mpima Snr told local radio that Mabedi needs to be given enough support in order to produce good results.

Mpima observes that Mabedi deserves to be given a good salary, a house, free electricity and water, police dogs, airtime, a car and secure friendly games for the team.

He also emphasized on the need for FAM to give Mabedi enough time to identify some local players who will make a team to be used for the next four years starting with COSAFA games next month.

Echoing on the same, Sports Analyst, Mac Collings Chivunde said time has come for FAM to start believing in local coached as expatriates have showcased poor results in recent years.