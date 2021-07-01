Nyamilandu (left) and FDH deputy managing director George Chitera holding a dummy cheque

By Mayamiko Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-First discount bank(FDH) Plc has committed MK120 million annual sponsorship to the Malawi national football team,the flames.

FDH bank deputy managing director George Chitera disclosed the package increase to the media during a press briefing in Blantyre on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Chitera further stated that as FDH bank they thought it wise to increase the sponsorship bearing in mind that the team has qualified for AFCON scheduled for Cameron next year.

Football association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu therefore applauded FDH bank for the kind gesture.

Nyamilandu noted that government alone can not meet all the teams requirements, as the government is preoccupied with other equal important task.

Nyamilandu called upon the cooperate world to emulate the good gesture shown by FDH bank.

The bank last year also committed to sponsor FAM/ FDH cup to the tune of MK90 million to run for the next , five years.

