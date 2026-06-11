FDH Bank plc injects MK100m into Team Malawi’s Commonwealth Games

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FDH Bank Plc has donated MK100 million to the Malawi Olympic and Commonwealth Games Committee (MOCGC) to support Team Malawi’s preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Games set to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2.

Speaking during the cheque presentation ceremony on Wednesday, FDH Bank Plc Head of Personal Business Banking, Daniel Pinto Khamula said the contribution demonstrates the bank’s commitment to the development of sports and national growth.

“We look at it as a national duty. It is a patriotic thing to do, and so when these opportunities arise, and we have these needs, we believe that we need to take part in this,” said Khumalo.

He emphasised that the private sector has a responsibility to contribute to the country’s development, including supporting athletes who represent Malawi on international platforms.

“We don’t believe that this is something that other people need to do for us. We believe that as Malawians, we need to participate in our own growth, and as a bank, as it grows, we also believe that the nation should grow with us. So, this is a natural thing for us to do as FDH Bank,” he said.

Khamula added that the bank’s support goes beyond financial assistance, expressing hope that the sponsorship will motivate both current and aspiring athletes.

“We believe that as a corporate, we cannot exist outside our society. We need to participate in what is happening within our country. So, we hope that this continues to inspire the athletes and also inspire potential athletes,” he said.

Malawi National Council of Sports Acting Chief Executive Officer, Ivy Chinangwa, commended FDH Bank for the timely support, describing the donation as a major boost to Team Malawi’s preparations for the prestigious multi-sport event.

“Partnerships between the corporate sector and sporting institutions are critical in ensuring athletes have adequate resources to compete effectively on the international stage,” said Chinangwa.

Malawi Olympic Committee Vice President Francis Kakhuta-Banda also hailed FDH Bank for its contribution and appealed to other companies to emulate the gesture by supporting Team Malawi’s preparations ahead of the Games.

“Participation in international competitions requires substantial financial resources, and increased corporate support would help athletes focus on training and performance,” said Banda.