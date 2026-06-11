AFORD appoints Bishop Malani Mtonga as Acting Secretary General

By Jones Gadama

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Alliance for Democracy, AFORD, has appointed Bishop Malani Mtonga as acting Secretary General of the party, the party announced in a statement this week.

According to a letter signed by senior party official Franco Banda, Bishop Mtonga takes over the position following the departure of Linda Limbe.

Limbe left the role after being appointed Malawi’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China.

Bishop Mtonga is not new to public service. Before this appointment he served as an advisor to a former Head of State and was elected Member of Parliament in 2014.

Party leaders say his experience in government and parliament will help strengthen AFORD’s operations.

In the statement, AFORD said it has confidence in Bishop Mtonga’s leadership and believes he will bring ideas and direction to grow the party ahead of future political activities.

Bishop Mtonga is expected to work with the national executive committee to coordinate party programs, membership drives, and policy engagement.

AFORD is one of Malawi’s oldest political parties and continues to position itself in the country’s multi-party landscape.