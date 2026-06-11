Thursday, 11 Jun 2026

The Maravi Post

Press ESC to Close

Breaking

Politics

AFORD appoints Bishop Malani Mtonga as Acting Secretary General

1 Min Read

·

·

by

Lloyd M’bwana

By Jones Gadama

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Alliance for Democracy, AFORD, has appointed Bishop Malani Mtonga as acting Secretary General of the party, the party announced in a statement this week.

According to a letter signed by senior party official Franco Banda, Bishop Mtonga takes over the position following the departure of Linda Limbe.

Limbe left the role after being appointed Malawi’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China.

Bishop Mtonga is not new to public service. Before this appointment he served as an advisor to a former Head of State and was elected Member of Parliament in 2014.

Party leaders say his experience in government and parliament will help strengthen AFORD’s operations.

In the statement, AFORD said it has confidence in Bishop Mtonga’s leadership and believes he will bring ideas and direction to grow the party ahead of future political activities.

Bishop Mtonga is expected to work with the national executive committee to coordinate party programs, membership drives, and policy engagement.

AFORD is one of Malawi’s oldest political parties and continues to position itself in the country’s multi-party landscape.

Related Posts

Lloyd M’bwana

I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar. Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar. I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019. My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Rev. Malani Mtonga

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.