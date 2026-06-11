Airtel Money Tola promotion lands at Likoma Island with MK5m

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Money’s Tola promotion continues to surprise with latest Likoma Island businessman Ali Abdul who emerged as winner.

Abdul is among three lucky winners in the fourth draw of the promotion

The other two winners including Chuma Kaweche from Mzuzu and Rose Chinzinga who are farmers won MK5 million each while 300 people walked away with MK50,000 each.

Speaking after the draw in the capital Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi head of Brand Communication and Public Relations, Norah Chavula Chirwa disclosed that “There is overwhelming response from the customers since the promotion was launched on May 13”

She stressed that the promotion is aimed at changing lives of people through various prizes and giveaways.

“We are impressed on how the winners are won; all corners of the country including Likoma with different backgrounds of incomes”, excited Chavula.

The promotion’s fourth draw has splashed another MK30 million on 303 winners.

In total, the company has spent 120 million kwacha on over 1,000 lucky winners.

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The promotion will reward customers with over 600 million kwacha in cash prizes, giveaways, and instant rewards while one lucy winner will walk away with 50 million kwacha grand prize.