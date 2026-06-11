Malawi CSOs demand answers over alleged OPC role in ESCOM tender Saga

By Shaffie A Mtambo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A coalition of Malawi’s leading civil society organisations has intensified pressure on government institutions to explain alleged political involvement in an Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) procurement process, warning that the controversy could undermine public trust in the country’s procurement system.

The organisations, including the Malawi Black Economic Movement (MaBLEM), Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) and Citizen Alliance (CA), say reports currently circulating in the public domain suggest that a completed ESCOM procurement process may have been altered following intervention from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

According to the CSOs, documents allegedly show that ESCOM had already identified successful bidders, among them Creck Hardware, Clavic General Suppliers and Safari General Dealers, before concerns were reportedly raised about the ownership of some companies after the procurement exercise had been concluded.

The rights groups say their concern is not about which company should have won the contract but whether procurement decisions are being made according to the law or influenced by political considerations.

In a strongly worded statement, the organisations argued that if the allegations are true, they raise serious questions about adherence to Malawi’s Constitution, procurement laws, principles of corporate governance and the independence of public institutions.

The CSOs stressed that the country’s procurement framework was specifically established to ensure that contracts are awarded through transparent, competitive and objective procedures rather than directives from political office holders.

They warned that allowing external influence in procurement decisions could weaken accountability mechanisms, create opportunities for favouritism and corruption and erode confidence among investors and local businesses seeking to compete for government contracts.

At the centre of the dispute are questions the organisations say require urgent public answers, including the legal basis upon which the President or OPC became involved in the ESCOM procurement process and whether any formal findings of corruption, fraud or procedural irregularities justified such intervention.

The groups have since announced a series of actions aimed at uncovering the facts, including formal requests for disclosure of all correspondence, memoranda and decisions related to the procurement exercise.

The CSOs also seeking parliamentary intervention through committees responsible for legal affairs and public accounts.

In addition, the organisations say they are considering possible court action should evidence emerge that procurement laws were violated.

The grouping has further called on the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and other oversight institutions to assess whether the allegations warrant formal investigations.

The CSOs maintain that the issue extends far beyond a single contract award.

The grouping argues that what is ultimately at stake is the integrity of Malawi’s public procurement system and whether public resources are managed through institutions governed by law or through political discretion.