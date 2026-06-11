Malawians still crossing to South Africa daily despite Xenophobia risks, officials warn

By Burnett Munthali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Over 600 Malawians are still travelling to South Africa every day despite ongoing xenophobic attacks in the country.

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship disclosed the figure, warning that the continued movement exposes citizens to significant danger.

Spokesperson for Immigration Pasqually Zulu told Zodiak Online on Monday that while Malawians have the right to travel, the current conditions in South Africa make the journey unsafe.

“The situation is bad in South Africa,” Zulu said, citing the frequency and severity of recent attacks targeting foreign nationals.

He added that the Malawian government is spending substantial resources repatriating citizens who have been affected by the violence.

“We are pleading with Malawians to avoid travelling to South Africa now,” Zulu urged, stressing that safety must take priority over immediate economic opportunities.

The statement reflects growing concern within government about the cost and humanitarian burden of repeated repatriation operations.

Executive Director of the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation, Michael Kaiyatsa, described the persistent flow of travelers as “worrisome.”

Kaiyatsa said the trend points to the desperation many Malawians face in seeking employment and better livelihoods abroad.

He acknowledged the economic pressures driving the migration but cautioned that crossing into South Africa at this time is too risky.

The rights advocate appealed to Malawians to suspend travel to South Africa until the security situation stabilizes.

Both officials emphasized that the government’s capacity to repatriate citizens is being stretched by the scale of the crisis.

The warning comes as reports of anti-foreign national violence continue to emerge from parts of South Africa, particularly in informal settlements.