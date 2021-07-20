Yamikani Mbawala, FDH Bank Plc Digital Sales Senior Manager

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) listed FDH Bank plc has described the newly introduced Ufulu525 money transfer platform under FDH Mobile Banking as a progressive financial inclusion solution.

In an interview, FDH Bank Plc Digital Sales Senior Manager Yamikani Mbawala said that in the age of innovation and with the surge of the Covid-19 pandemic, digital solutions have become critical to progress at all levels.

“By dialing *525# or using FDH WhatsApp Banking to access Ufulu525, customers can instantly send money to any phone number ensuring ease of transactions, continuation of business and limiting the need for people to physically move to and queue in banking halls,” said Mbawala.

“On top of the ease of instant transfers and the ease of self-registration, customers on Ufulu525 can enjoy other benefits and services like access to Classic FDH Mastercard, bill payments and merchant payments,” he added

“As an inclusive homegrown bank that understands the financial needs of Malawians at all levels, FDH Bank plc has over 5000 Banki Pakhomo Agents across the county and 91 ATMs that allow customers on Ufulu525 to access funds at ease and from everywhere,” explained Mbawala.

FDH Bank plc is a leading financial institution with an array of digital solutions and a footprint of 51 service centres across the country and is a subsidiary of a leading financial group FDH Financial Holdings Limited.