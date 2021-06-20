FDH prestigious MK90m Cup

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-FDH bank, the proud sponsors of the prestigious MK90 million Cup in the country have said they are looking forward to witness a violence-free round of 32 tournament.

The remark has been made by the Marketing Manager of the bank Ronald Chimchere after the draw of round of 32 at Mpira House in Blantyre.

Chimchere further hinted that as the sponsors were impressed with the way the draw has been conducted, seeing regional teams being paired against teams playing in the Super League, it’s something that will spice up the cup.

“I urge all teams to work hard and specifically players as there are many individual awards such as for player of the tournament”, he added.

Gomezgani Zakazaka, the Competitions Manager at FAM said they are ready to patronise the games in the on coming stages as they have already done better in the previous stages.

The round of 32 is expected to kick off next week.

“Rule number 8 of Article 1 stipulates that the main committee organising the competitions at FAM has powers to allocate dates and venues for the matches hence teams should not worry”, Zakazaka added.

Zakazaka also clarified that though the draw is showing that other teams are playing at home, this does not necessarily mean that they will use their actual home grounds. This is because that these teams have just been firstly been picked during the draw.

The regional teams who have made it into the round of 32 will be given MK500,000, jerseys and two balls each from the sponsors.

Some TNM Super League teams have been paired to their league sides as others have been drawn against teams from lower leagues.