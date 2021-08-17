

By Mayamiko Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-First Capital bank Plc formerly known as First merchant bank on Tuesday,17 August, 2021 donated health items to Ndirande health centre in Blantyre worth over MK1 million.

The donated items including mattresses, wheel barrows, buckets, sanitizer backro jell among some.

Speaking at the event branch manager for Ndirande branch Kondwani Lunda said that as the bank they thought it wise to assist the facility as the good cooperate citizen.

Bearing in mind that they operate in a community surrounded by people.

Lunda further stated that the bank acknowledges that people who seek assistance at the health centre are their customers hence the donation.

In her remarks facility in charge Dr Veronica Ng’oma lauded the bank for the timely donation.

Ng’oma further said that as the country and the whole world at large is fighting Covid19 pandemic.

“Most of the items donated will assist in the first against the global pandemic therefore we are calling upon the cooperate world to emulate the good gesture shown by the bank,” Dr Ng’oma appeals.