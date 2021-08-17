LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 237 new COVID-19 cases, 634 new recoveries and 15 new deaths. All cases are locally transmitted: 50 from Lilongwe, 32 from Blantyre, 18 from Mangochi, 14 from Salima, 13 from Karonga, 11 from Chikwawa, 10 each from Rumphi and Zomba, eight each from Mchinji and Mzimba North, six each from Mulanje and Thyolo, five each from Chiradzulu and Phalombe, four each from Chitipa, Dedza, Kasungu, Mzimba South, Nkhata Bay, and Ntchisi, three each from Machinga, Neno, and Nsanje, two each in Balaka, Dowa, and Ntcheu, and one each in Likoma and Nkhotakota Districts.

15 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours; three in Nkhotakota, two each in Lilongwe and Dedza, and one each in Mzimba North, Dowa, Mulanje, Chiradzulu, Machinga, Chitipa, Chikwawa, and Ntchisi Districts.

To the families that have lost their loved ones during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 58,465 cases including 1,998 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.42%). Of these cases, 2,596 are imported infections and 55,869 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 43,912 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 75.1%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 12,323. In the past 24 hours, there were 35 new admissions in the treatment units while 38 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 276 active cases are currently hospitalised: 76 in Lilongwe, 64 in Blantyre, 18 each in Mzimba North and Zomba, 11 in Mchinji, nine in Mulanje, seven each in Balaka and Thyolo, six each in Karonga and Mzimba South, five in Mangochi, four each in Nkhata Bay, Nkhotakota, Chiradzulu, Phalombe, and Rumphi, three each in Salima, Dowa, Kasungu, Neno, Dedza, Ntcheu, Nsanje, and Ntchisi, two each in Chitipa and Chikwawa, and one in Mwanza Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 1,498 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 894 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 15.8% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 17.7%.

Cumulatively, 370,628 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID19 vaccination, a total of 750,138 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 464,633 and 164,546 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 120,959 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Over the past 24 hours, 785 and 5,317 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively while 14,697 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 285,505 people are fully vaccinated.

Let me emphasize that everyone is at risk of contracting COVID-19, but let me remind the public that COVID-19 is often more severe in older people and/or those that have health conditions like lung or heart disease, diabetes (sugar disease), hypertension (high BP), TB and HIV, asthma or conditions that affect their immune system. Those with diabetes are more likely to have serious complications from COVID-19.

In general, people with diabetes are more likely to have more severe symptoms and complications when infected with any virus.

Similarly, having heart disease or other complications in addition to diabetes could worsen the chance of getting seriously ill from COVID-19, like other viral infections, because more than one condition makes it harder for your body to fight the infection.

It has been observed that many people are not aware that they have these underlying conditions and only became

aware while having COVID-19 infection and in most instances the condition becomes severe.

It is important for everyone to routinely get screened for these underlying conditions. For those that have these chronic diseases, it is important to ensure that the chronic condition you live with is under control; this means ensuring you are regularly taking medication for diabetes (sugar disease), hypertension (high BP), HIV, TB and asthma.

The risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 is likely to be lower if the underlying condition you live with is well-managed.

We continue to observe a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases but that should not make us relax, we need to continue adhering to the precautions so as to stop and reduce further the spread of COVID-19 in our country.

At this point, I would like to appeal to everyone that we all should play a role in ensuring that we prevent any further increase in the new cases; this is important now as most areas in our country are still experiencing community

transmission of COVID-19.

Everyone has a role to play in the COVID-19 fight by adhering to the preventive and containment measures, the actions that the individuals, families and communities take in protecting themselves from the disease will help in the fight against COVID-19.

Let us encourage and remind each other to strictly practice; hand washing with soap, avoiding over crowded places, maintaining physical/social distance of at least 1 meter and proper wearing of masks.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect yourself.

Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESIDENTIAL TASKFORCE