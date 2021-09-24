LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Sad news reaching this publication indicates that renowned rights activist and former Higher Education Students’ Grants and Loans Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chris Chisoni died on Friday morning, September 24, 2021.

The deceased’s younger brother Felix has confirmed the death of Chisoni.

Felix said the real cause of Chisoni’s death is not yet established.

“Our brother just complained of not feeling well this morning, still he was able to drop his kids to school. It was on his return that the situation worsened and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said Felix.

Chris Chisoni came into the limelight when he was National Coordinator for Malawi Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP).

More to come……