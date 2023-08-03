Former top FBI Frank Figliuzzi drops Trump’s “chilling tale”

WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-A former top FBI official drops sends shockwaves across the country by appearing on live television to share a “chilling tale” about Donald Trump that makes it clear just how close America came to the edge of total disaster.

This is one that no American can afford to miss…

According to former FBI Assistant Director for Counter-Intelligence Frank Figliuzzi, Americans were very close to having their civil right to a free and fair election snatched away from them by Trump and his fascist minions.

Figliuzzi said that he reviewed Special Counsel Jack Smith’s new indictments against Trump and found some truly disturbing details —

“I see a chilling tale of how close we came, all of us, to literally being defrauded of our civil rights, our right to a free and fair election,” he said.

“If you’re listening to the show, watching the show, and you’re an American citizen, you were almost defrauded by the president of the United States, who tried to steal an election from us,” he added.

Figliuzzi went on to make the observation that it was highly intelligent of Smith to charge Jan. 6th crimes without focusing on Trump’s freedom of speech. In other words, he focused on what Trump did rather than what he said.

In other words, Donald Trump is in very deep trouble.

Source: Occupy Democrats

