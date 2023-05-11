Four CRFA teams open FDH bank accounts

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The battle in the FDH Bank Cup in the Central region has started as four teams have qualified into the next preliminary round while the other four have been knocked out.

Leyman Panthers FC used FDH Bank Pakhomo well as the team thrashed Mkanda Youth FC 2-1 courtesy of Robert Marcello at 7th minute and Sean Kachala at 29th in the first half.

The host dominated the play especially in the midfield where Mkanda Youth FC struggled to operate well. Panthers by the end of the first half could have been leading by more goals but their attackers lacked marksmanship upfront.

After half time, Cosmas Majawa head coach for Mkanda made changes to make ensure come back into the game, and indeed the changes helped as it changed the tempo of the game.

At 71st minute, Junior Christopher scored a consolation goal for the Mchinji based side, Mkanda, after this goal they kept pushing and piling pressure to the host who did not approach the second half the way they did in the first half.

Speaking after the game Head Coach for Mkanda Cosmas Majawa, acknowledged the defeat saying his boys gave their opponent much respect in the first half. He added they failed to utilize the chances they created in the second half.

His counterpart Atanazius Jabulani hailed his boys for the victory while acknowledging that his side did not play well in the second half. He has vowed to do well in the next preliminary round.

It was a bad day in the office to the travelling teams as all have lost their matches, Ngolowindo FC defeated TN Stars FC 2-1, goals scored by Zuba M’dala and Kennedy Yona while Elson Kambani scored for the Kasungu based side.

Support Battalion FC demolished rookies Mangoni FC 4-0, Stevie Chitambaya, Fanuel Fukizi, Lumbani Mkandawire a brace.

Kawinga FC booked their place of the second round of the preliminary round after a 1-0 victory over Simbi FC from Mchinji.

11 goals have been scored on day one of the CRFA FDH Bank Cup preliminary round and Lumbani Mkandawire is the current top goalscorer with 2 goals.

CRFA has also lined up fascinating fixtures for day 2 as the giants have been tasked to lock horns, Mchinji Strikers FC host the Flying Lions Airborne Rangers FC at Kamwendo Model ground.

Carolyte FC against Rookies Kamba FC from Area 24, the setting is Salima LEA School ground, Villa FC up against Santhe ADMARC FC at Bua CDSS while Kamuzu Barracks RSV FC host St. Gabriel Zitha at Kamuzu Barracks Sports ground.

The 16 teams from the 3 regions will complete the list of 32 teams with Superleague teams to battle it out at the national level.

So far SRFA and CRFA have kick started the first preliminary round of the cup while NRFA are anticipated to start this coming weekend.