Gambian officials have made two extra arrests in connection with the alleged plot to overthrow the government of President Adama Barrow.

Two Gambian military officers were arrested over the weekend, Gambia’s government spokesperson said on Monday.

Last week the Gambian government confirmed the foiled coup attempt. Four soldiers were arrested at the time and three alleged accomplices were said to be on the run.

“Two more soldiers linked to the alleged foiled coup plot were arrested over the weekend and are helping investigators unearth allegations of plans to overthrow the Government,” Ebrima Sankareh, the government’s spokesman said in a statement.

He said a second-lieutenant of the Gambian infantry, and a captain from the military intelligence and security unit were arrested on Saturday and Sunday respectively, while the search for other alleged plotters was ongoing.

Seven people including two officers and five soldiers have so far been arrested in connection with the alleged plot.

The Gambia is a largely peaceful country in West Africa which is popular with holidaymakers because of its beaches and wildlife.

Mr. Barrow defeated long-serving President Yahya Jammeh in a shock election victory in December 2016.

Mr Jammeh was forced into exile in Equatorial Guinea, though he remains an influential figure in The Gambia, one of Africa’s smallest countries.

Source: Africafeeds.com