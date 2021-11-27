ACCRA-(MaraviPost)-A ZAMBIAN national by the name of Elizabeth Mudenda, aged 22 years old was found dead by neigbhours in Ho, Volta Region on Monday, November 22, 2021.

According to the statement issued by the Zambian High Commission in Ghana Accra, the neighbours discovered the body of the deceased in the house of the named boyfriend following the detection of a strong stench from the house.

The statement further said the Ho Police Command in Volta Region are still investigating the murder and have since launched a manhunt for the boyfriend who is the prime suspect in the murder of the deceased as he is now on the run.

Meanwhile, the Police have since informed the family of the deceased in Zambia and as of yesterday the family confirmed with the High Commission about the death of the Zambian national.

The body of the deceased has been deposited in the Ho Municipality Hospital Morgue for autopsy, and an update will be provided once the investigations have been concluded.

The Mission in Accra is deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident and wishes to convey its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.

