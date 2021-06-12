– Advertisement –

Ghana on Friday launched a green project called Green Ghana Day aimed at getting citizens to plant over 5 million trees.

The project is expected to mobilize efforts to preserve and protect the country’s forest cover and the environment.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo lead the event on Friday which was replicated across the country.

Thousands of people participated in the project, planting trees at home, offices, communities among others.

Several thousands of bags containing millions of different types of seedlings were distributed in the 16 regions of Ghana for the occasion.

Ghana’s Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor described the event as a great achievement for the country.

“As part of the programme, we are seeking to work out a formula where the trees to be planted will be economic trees. The rationale for this intervention is so that in planting the trees, we are also investing for the future,” he said.

Ghana’s forest areas have been depleted by 80% since 1900 and illegal mining cutting of trees have played a part.

The government hopes to address the crisis with this new project.

Source: Africafeeds.com

