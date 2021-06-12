– Advertisement –





A high Court in Ghana on Friday granted bail to some 21 activists of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender society.

They have been denied bail multiple times since their arrest on May 20, 2021 at a meeting in Ghana’s Volta region.

The UN asked the government of Ghana to release the suspects including 16 females and 5 males, arguing that their detention was a violation of international human rights.

The suspects who were said to have been at a conference in the Ho Municipality where the arrest was made, were charged with unlawful assembly.

Following their appearance in court, lawyers for the accused proceeded to the High court to file a bail application after an earlier attempt was declined by a lower court.

The High Court, however, withheld the application this morning at a bail sum of $864 (GHC 5,000) for each applicant and one surety each who are expected to submit a valid ID to the court.

Update on #ReleaseThe21 The High Court in Ho today granted bail for the 21. #FreeTheHo21 pic.twitter.com/wiLUPM9Hh5 — LGBT+ Rights Ghana (@LGBTRightsGhana) June 11, 2021

The substantive case would however, be heard by the Circuit Court on a later date.

So far, the docket on the case has been submitted to the office of the Attorney General for advice.

Source: Africafeeds.com