ACCRA-(MaraviPost)-Ghana’s most selfless slay Queen, known as Larithebosschick who is in the business of sleeping with rich married men has revealed the motive for her questionable lifestyle.

Lari revealed in an exclusive interview with media personality, Arnold Mensah Elavanyo, that she sleeps with men for money and she intends to use the money she earns from her escapades to build a church and an orphanage.

According to her, most men don’t get the satisfaction they want from the wives to they go out to find side chicks and she reckons that men can’t stop cheating on their wives, hence she is not perturbed about sleeping with married men because her husband will also cheat on her with other women when she marries.

“I intend to build a children’s home and a church with the money I’ve saved,” she said.

Watch video via this link: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CShvWaBDjuu/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=947c3cc3-16a0-4945-a230-46161819c0a1