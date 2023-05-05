Golden Matonga wins MISA Malawi chairship

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter on Thursday, May 4, 2023 elected Golden Matonga of Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJ) as the new MISA Malawi Chairperson.

This follow MISA Malawi polls held in the three regions of the country including Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

The elections were filling the positions of Chairperson, Vice and Executive member following three year term office expiring of the previous officers.

According to MISA Malawi Secretariat polls results, Matonga amassed 251 out of 363 ballots cast in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu. He was competing against Wonder Msiska of Times Groups who got 112.

The position for Vice Chairperson has gone to Chisomo Ngulube who was competing against Blessings Kanache, Joseph Mwale and Alick Ponje.

Chisomo amassed 179 out of 363 ballots cast. Alick Ponje got 92, Joseph Mwale 48 and Blessings Kanache 43.

The Executive Member position has gone to Nathan Majawa who got 140 ballots out of 363 votes cast. Steven Zimba 128, Cathy Maulidi 92 and Luciano Milala 3.

This means Matonga, Nguluwe and Majawa Teresa Ndanga, Monday Pondani and Themba as new MISA Malawi Chair, Vice and Executive member respectively.

“The New Governing Council (NGC) will be unveiled officially at the MISA Malawi Awards Gala Dinner at Crossroads Hotel on Saturday May 6.

“MISA Malawi would like to thank the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for their professionalism and dedication in managing the elections,” reads part of MISA Malawi Secretariat statement signed by outgoing chairperson Teresa Temweka Ndanga

Ndanga adds, “The support from MEC has greatly contributed to the credibility and successful conduct of the polls.

The Chapter would also like to express its gratitude to the monitors, candidates and the membership for the high level of professionalism and maturity shown to ensure the elections were a success.

We wish the new NGC all the best”.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) conducted MISA Malawi chapter polls.

