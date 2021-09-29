JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, September 29, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is pleased to announce that Modion Communications’ Hameed Olanrewaju and Onyeka Iyoha have won the Next-Gen PR World Cup Africa competition. The star Nigerian duo will go on to represent Africa at the ICCO PR World Cup in October.

Onyeka, Head of Research and Insights, and Hameed, Head of Innovation and Insights, beat a field of seven teams, responding to a brief from South African charity, Data Driven Districts (DDD). Each team had 48 hours to create a fresh and innovative campaign that would empower educators to use the charity’s free DDD Dashboard to positively impact students in South Africa.

The PRCA Africa Network and African Public Relations Association (APRA) partnered to bring the Next-Gen PR World Cup Africa Competition to life.

Next-Gen PR World Cup Africa winners Onyeka and Hameed said:

“We are super elated to be recognized for our work and creativity. It speaks to our zest to deliver on our dedication to excellence. Beyond this, the win represents our continued passion to redefine what communication is and how it will continually impact our world today and in the future.”

Helen Smith, Communications and Engagement Specialist, Data Driven Districts, said:

“While the competition was fierce and the standard of the campaigns incredibly high, Modion (Team Vibranium) really stood out! Their understanding of the audience segmentation, strategy and sustainability of the campaign objectives really impressed the DDD Team! We are incredibly grateful for the fresh, innovative thinking of their creative campaign.”

Shamiela Letsoalo MPRCA, Communications Director, Naspers, said:

“I was truly impressed by how skilled the entrants were in developing communications solutions focused on delivering firmly linked business outcomes as part of their entries. The strong entries are reflective of the many rising stars we have in the fields of communications and PR on the continent.”

Eloine Barry MPRCA, Founder and CEO, Africa Media Agency, said:

“What an amazing experience to go through all these submissions. Creativity is very much alive on the continent. I am so proud to be part of an industry that keeps on re-inventing itself and I am also keen to learn from these young champions! Congratulations to you all.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of PRCA.

About PRCA

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body.

We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 70 countries worldwide. With offices in London, Singapore, Dubai, and Buenos Aires, we are a global advocate for excellence in public relations.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards in the UK and overseas through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice.

We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world, and LG Comms – the UK’s national body for authorities raising standards of local government communication.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)