“I won’t disappoint you”-assures Haiya

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The affiliates who gathered at the Sunbird Nkopola Hotel in Mangochi on Saturday, February 25, 2023 have voted out Tiya Somba Banda as Super League of Malawi (SULOM) president.

Instead, SOLUM members gave the throne to the former vice President of Nyasa Big Bullets FC Fleetwood Haiya.

Haiya won the elections with 30 votes against 18 of Tiya Somba Banda.

In his acceptance remarks, Haiya said, the clubs demonstrated their power towards the Revival, Reform and Rebrand of the Superleague in Malawi.

“Let me say that, there is no winner and no loser in this election, everyone is a winner on his own as all have one goal which is to develop the Superleague”.

“Let me thank my predecessor for the love of the sport that he demonstrated both during his reigning and campaign periods. He laid a foundation upon which we will continue to build the league to greater heights”,

“Let me urge my fellow office bearers to unite, step up our efforts to make our league one of the best ever. Like I said, we have a task to do and football lovers in the country will judge us not for anything else but on the performance during our tenure”, Said Haiya.

He added, his leadership will not go to fail the people who have entrusted him with the seat.

Haiya hailed Crowe Chartered Accountants for the efficient and professional way in which they have handled the elections.

Below is the full new Executive;

President

Fleetwood Haiya

Vice President

Col. Gilbert Mitawa

General Secretary

Williams Banda

Vice General Secretary

Donnex Chilonga

Treasurer

Allie Mwachande

Legal Advisor

Solomon Gomezgani Mchawi.

Executive Members

Chimwemwe Nyirenda

Henry Banda

Akuzike Kafwamba

Daudi Mtanthiko

Ronald Chiwaula

