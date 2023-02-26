Malawi’s Flames fail to beat Lesotho in six years

………Malawi 1-1 Lesotho

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi National Football Team, the Flames on Saturday, February 25, 2023 was held to a one all draw by Lesotho in an international friendly match at the Bingu National Stadium.

Flames took a lead through former Jomo Cosmos prolific midfielder Micium Mhone at 20th minute in the first half.

The first 45 minutes ended with the host narrowly leading.

However, in the second half Mario Marinica’s Flames boys failed to make things right as they kept on misplacing passes, miscommunication between the center backs Miracle Gabeya and Lawrence Chaziya, furthermore, the players looked tired hence Lesotho took advantage to dominate.

In the 65th minute when Malawi was under siege, the visitors were awarded a penalty after Miracle Gabeya handled the ball.

Jane Thabantso converted it past substitute shot-stoper Clever Mkungula.

After the equalizing goal, Lesotho kept on pushing for another goal but it was nowhere to be found until the center referee Newton Nyirenda blew the last whistle.

With the stalemate, it means Malawi the Flames has failed to defeat Lesotho in almost six years now on both home and away encounters.

The two have met 5 times in which Lesotho have won 2, and the other three matches ended in draws. The two sides have scored 10 goals in their meetings, where Malawi has scored 4 and Lesotho 6.

After the game Flames Head Coach Mario Marian Marinica said his boys lacked match fitness hence surrendered the dominance to the visitors after 60 minutes of play.

He said, he believes the boys will gain the much needed fitness before meeting the Pharaohs of Egypt in the Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on March 20 in Cairo.

“It is abit tough to make a proper analysis of the game but at large we are on the right track as we knew that our players are not fit, that’s why we organized fitness clinics for they did not play any match since December. We had the chance to test new players. Before meeting Egypt we will try to work hard on match fitness as we will camp in Saud Arabia”, Said Marinica.

Marinica said the new inclusion in the squad, Christopher Kumwembe, Mphatso Kamanga who have just earned their international debut have promised a bright future.

Malawi are in group B in the AFCON Qualifiers along side Egypt, Guinea and Ethiopia, each team in the group has 3 points after winning one game from two games played so far.

Malawi will face Egypt in Cairo on March 20, 2023 before locking horns back home at Bingu National Stadium on March 28.

