IPTE 13 teachers demand automatic recruitment

IPTE 13 Teachers currently serving as auxiliary teachers in public schools have petitioned the Ministry of Education, demanding automatic recruitment.

Having worked as auxiliary teacher for some months, the teachers feel that the scheduled interviews are not necessary as they have already demonstrated that they are capable.

“We would like to remind your ministry and all responsible departments, we as IPTE 13 teachers we are fully competent and legible to work as teachers anywhere here in Malawi without any obligations hence qualified,” reads the letter in part.

The teachers say they do not see any reason for them to go and attend interviews when they were hired as auxiliary teachers without interviews.

The teachers further said they can foresee corruption and abuse of office by some office bearers especially when recruiting female teahcers.

The teachers also fear that s some politicians would abuse the process by employing their relatives.

District councils across the country are expected to conduct interviews for the IPTE 13 teachers next week.

The teachers who were trained in different teaching institutions were put on Five months contract from February to June, 2021 and were pledged to be fully employed by the ministry once the contract comes to an end.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...