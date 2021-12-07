LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday, December 6, 2021 appointed two new ministers for Ministries of Transport and Local Government .

Jacob Hara is now Minister of Transport and Public Works while Professor Blessings Chinsinga heads Minister of Local Government.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet ZangaZanga Chikhosi has confirmed the appointments.

Hara

The two replaces Sidik Mia (transport) and Lingson Belekanyama (Local Government) who died of Covid-19 on same day in January this year.

Over the past months, Deputy Minister of Local Government Halima Daudi and Deputy Minister of Transport Nancy Chaola Mdooko were carrying out ministerial duties in the absence of ministers.

Jacob Hara, is a lawmaker for Mzimba Solora. He is a member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Chinsinga is a Professor at the Department of Political and Administrative Studies at University of Malawi.

He also previously served as director of Centre for Social Research at the university.

However, Chakwera is yet to reshuffle the cabinet one year in power amid social-economic ills.

