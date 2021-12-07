Davie Ng’ambi led to rest

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-,Malawi’s soccer including Civil Service United and Nyasa Big Bullets FC joined sports fraternity in the country in mourning their former player Davie Ng’ambi who died on a road accident on December 4, 2021 after the minibus he was traveling in on his way to Karonga district overturned few kilometers away from Rukuru Bridge.

The remains of Ng’ambi have been laid to rest on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Bwerwa Village,Traditional Authority (T.A) Chikulamayembe in Rumphi district. The former Malawi under 23 player has died at the age of 37.

Civil Service United General Secretary, Ronald Chiwaula, said Ng’ambi will be greatly missed at the club looking at what he contributed.

“Though he left Civil for Bullets and other clubs he played for,he was always checking on us, he had love for the club and his fellow players. He stood with us encouraging his teammates to continue working hard when we were going through financial crisis.

“My message to the bereaved family is to treat the funeral of Davie with love and respect as it is what he deserves”, Chiwaula mourned.

Blessings Tembo, Silver Strikers prolific midfielder, said he was shocked upon hearing about the sad news that Davie is gone for good. He described him as a person who always encouraged him in his career.

“I will greatly miss him,he was a good friend whom we have played together for so long from Malawi Under 23, at Civil Service United.He could change the tempo of the game when it seemed not going on our way.J

“Just last week he called encouraging me saying,I have to continue working hard it’s your time now. Saying he is done with Football,We loved him but God has loved him most”, laments Tembo in tears.

Davie Ng’ambi played for Civil Service United from 2008 till 2015/2016 season when he moved for Nyasa Big Bullets FC. He later joined Mzuni in 2018 season.

