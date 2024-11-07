“It’s to early to push for MEC leadership resignation over personal backgrounds”-Chisankho Watch Coalition

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s electoral monitoring think thank Chisankho Watch Coalition has quashed opposition parties demand for resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) leadership over individuals linkages to Malawi Congress Party (MEC).

Chisankho Watch argues “It’s too early to guide someone ability for public service based on their backgrounds instead of qualifications and capabilities”.

The electoral think tank which is comprised of Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP), Public Affairs Committee (PAC), Gender and Justice Unit (GJU) and Meeting Hub (mHub) observes that MEC leadership must be judged on performance not individuals background.

Leading the news conference on Thursday, November 7, 2024 in the capital Lilongwe, The Coalition chairperson Bishop Gifford Matonga stated no any electoral body composition is accepted by all in any nation, “But what matters is the ability of those individuals working within the electoral laws”.

“The question should be, is MEC leadership operating within the electoral laws? Are the individuals qualified for the public electoral service?

“Demanding resignation of someone based on their backgrounds not ability is totally wrong and unacceptable in a democratic society,” argues Bishop Matonga.

He however observed that despite a few challenges in the first phase of voters registration, the start is promoting towards 2024 polls credibility.

This comes as the nation is going into second phase of voters registration process.

Malawi is expected to hold general elections on September 16, 2025.