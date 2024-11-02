Kaliati Throws Hat into Ring for UTM Presidency

By Twink Jones Gadama

UTM’s Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati, has officially thrown her hat into the ring, expressing interest in vying for the party’s top seat.

She submitted her nomination papers and paid the required K10 million fee, which is half the amount required for male contestants, as the party offers a 50% discount on nomination fees for women and youth.

Kaliati, accompanied by her supporters, arrived at the nomination center, signaling her readiness to contest for the UTM presidency.

This development is significant, especially considering the recent passing of former Vice President Saulos Chilima, who was also the UTM party leader ¹.

It’s worth noting that Kaliati has been in the news recently regarding her alleged involvement in Chilima’s death, with some reports suggesting she played a role in the events leading up to the plane crash.

However, these claims have not been substantiated, and Kaliati has not publicly addressed them.

As the UTM party prepares for its leadership elections, Kaliati’s candidacy is expected to generate significant interest and debate.

Her experience as Secretary General and her understanding of the party’s inner workings may give her an edge in the contest.

However, the road ahead will likely be challenging, and Kaliati will need to navigate the complex web of party politics to emerge victorious.

UTM Leaders Urged to Avoid Greed and Self-Centeredness, Says Zambwe Constituency MP Simion Salambula

By Burnett Munthali

Member of Parliament for Zambwe Constituency in Ntcheu, Simion Salambula, has called on UTM leaders vying for positions at the party’s upcoming convention to exercise humility and unity, avoiding selfishness and greed in their campaigns. Salambula’s remarks come as UTM prepares for a competitive convention, with several prominent leaders aiming for the party’s presidential candidacy.

Salambula urged aspirants to consider whether their actions align with the values of the late UTM leader, Dr. Saulos Chilima, who passed away in June this year. He emphasized the importance of honoring Chilima’s legacy by promoting unity within the party, rather than personal gain.

He made these comments during the Maseko Ngoni Heritage Trust cultural ceremony, which was held to mark the end of the mourning period for Dr. Chilima and renowned musician Lucius Banda, both of whom were influential figures in Malawian society.

Among the leaders interested in UTM’s presidential role are Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, Newton Kambala, Patricia Kaliati, and Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka, all of whom attended the ceremony. Their presence underscored the significance of the occasion and the shared desire to uphold the party’s values as it moves forward.

Salambula’s appeal highlights a critical moment for UTM, as the party faces decisions that will shape its future. His message serves as a reminder to the candidates of the importance of unity, integrity, and respect for the legacy of their late leader.