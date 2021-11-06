By Lusekero Mhango

Senior Chief Kilupula

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Chiefs in Karonga have tipped Karonga District Council (KDC) for the construction of a storage facility to stall disaster relief items saying the vice is key towards the rapid response of victims affected by disasters in the district.

The call follows concerns from communities on the long periods it takes for authorities to respond with materials whenever households have been affected by flood related disasters.

In an interview, Senior Chief kilupula, said due to a lack of a ware-house it takes time for assistance to come through to people therefore prolonging the victims suffering.

“It is unfortunate to note that despite Karonga as a district which experiences floods each and every year the district has no facility to stall disaster related materials as a result the delays to attend to the flood victims in a rapid time has a psychological effect on the morale of the victims,” he lamented.

Kilupula therefore said as Chiefs they were ready to offer land to the Council for the construction of the warehouse saying doing so it can assist in easing some of the challenges faced by the victims.

Reacting to the concerns KDC Chairperson Councilor Belliam Msuwka, admitted a lack of a warehouse was indeed contributing to the slowness of time in reaching out to the concerned communities with provision of relief items.

“As a council we are fully aware that Karonga is prone to floods hence we know that we need to take urgent action in fast-tracking the construction of a warehouse so that we can stall disaster materials well in advance of any emergencies,” Msukwa said.

However Karonga District Relief and rehabilitation officer, Shepherd Jere, said since the season is already in motion through support from the Department of Disaster and Management Afairs (DODMA) the council has began the process of identify an already constructed building large enough.

Jere said disaster materials will be kept while cuting down time and distance as most cases disaster materials are dispatched from Lilongwe hence the long delays to respond adequately to victims.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...