Karonga’s Pamoza youth group donates reusable sanitary pads to learners



By Lusekero Mhango



KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Pamoza Tingakwaniska Youth Organization in Karonga district has donated reusable sanitary pads to female students at ngara community day secondary school in a bid to improve menstrual hygiene management among financially challenged pupils.

Speaking in an interview after the donation Programs Manager for the organization Gomezani Mhango, said the organization thought of making the donation to help girls who can not afford to buy sanitary pads thereby absconding classes during their menses.

She further said due to the fact that the school is located away from town it is tough for female students to easily access sanitary pads hence the donation.

“These reusable sanitary pads will help the students save money and as well as the environment because other sanitary pads are being poorly disposed of thereby affecting the environment,” she said.

On her part one of the beneficiaries Tamala Mhango a form two student at the school, commended the gesture saying it is timely and essential to their studies.

“We have been going through a lot like missing classes because of lacking sanitary pads. So, this donation has come in good time and it will enable us to attend all classes without difficulties even during our menstruation periods,” she explained.

On the other hand the Matron for the Wanangwa wane project who is also one of the teacher at the school Ishmael Jeri, hailed the organization saying the donation will lessen the menstrual problems that financially challenged female students were facing at the school.

With funding from Breuckmann Foundation and the German government’s federal ministry for economic cooperation and development the organization is currently implementing sexual reproductive health projects in Karonga and Chitipa districts.